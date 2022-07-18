Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) Police were on their toes on Monday after a private school belonging to a powerful Congress leader received an email from an unknown person about a bomb being planted on the premises, which later turned out to be a hoax.

As the school opened on Monday, the management spotted the email by an unknown sender saying that a bomb has been planted in the school.

Soon the police were alerted, who rushed to the spot with a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad.

The school was quickly evacuated and the students were taken outside their classrooms. A search was carried out on the entire premises.

Following the report, parents rushed to the school to ensure that their wards are safe.

Amid panic, the school management told the parents not to panic as the students and teachers have been shifted to another unit of their school.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police were on their job and will trace the whereabouts of the person who sent the mail.

