Shimla, May 12 (PTI) Hollywood actress and sustainability advocate Nikki Reed embraces Himalayan heritage as she was recently spotted wearing the Indira Rose Cape Poncho from the Zazi Vintage x Kullvi Whims collection on the cover of Cowgirl Magazine.

This stunning hand-knit piece is a tribute to the incredible women artisans of Kullvi Whims, the shepherds' community, and the rich textile traditions of the Kullu Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It reflects the community's commitment to preserve indigenous Himalayan wool and craft traditions wiith every stitch showcasing a celebration of slow fashion, sisterhood, and sustainability.

In an Instagram post shared by the actress, she wrote, "A little bit about this look from the cover of Cowgirl Magazine which I put together from my own closet, because as you know, amplifying the talents of other female artists and makers is so deeply important to me. I wore @theworldofzazi's knitwear collection'?crafted in collaboration with incredible women in the Himalayas, Kullvi Whims. Every stitch carries a story of connection, heritage, and love, using traditional techniques to create garments that reflect the rich tapestry of cultures, landscapes, and stories from the hands that created them."

Nikki Reed is widely known for her portrayal of Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga.

