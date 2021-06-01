Mumbai, June 1: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's domestic vehicle sales declined 28 per cent to 38,763 units in May over the same month last year. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker had sold 54,000 units in the domestic market in May 2020.

Amidst multiple lockdowns by state governments due to the second wave of COVID-19, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) closed May 2021 with 58,168 unit sales, the company said in a statement. This includes 38,763 domestic dispatches and 19,405 two-wheeler exports, it said. Honda H'Ness Motorcycle Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Honda's Highness Bike Launch Event.

As against this, its domestic sales stood at 54,000 and exports a paltry 820 units in May 2020. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director for sales and marketing, HMSI, said, "May 2021 witnessed further slowdown in sales momentum with close to 80 per cent of the network being non-operational due to local lockdowns. The situation on ground is very dynamic with weekly announcement of lockdown extensions."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and with some relaxations in economic activities visible across towns as per new guidelines, we are optimistic on gradual resumption in our dealership operations. Moving forward, we will be aligning our production to meet the market demand accordingly," he added.

The company had earlier temporarily suspended operations across all its four plants in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka from May 1 in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases at that time. This period was utilised by advancing annual plant maintenance activities, HMSI said.

However, production at its plants has already resumed following all COVID-19 compliance and lockdown guidelines by respective state governments, the company said.

