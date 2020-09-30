Honda 2 Wheelers India is all set to launch the all-new Honda H'Ness premium motorcycle today in the country. This new motorcycle will mark Honda's official entry into the sub 400cc cruiser segment, which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. The premium cruiser motorcycle is expected to share its design cues with the Rebel bike which is already on sale in some of the international markets. It is important to note that the new Honda H'Ness motorcycle will be retailed in India under Honda's Big Wing channel as it will be a premium product. The bike is likely to be priced in the country under Rs 2.5 lakh price bracket. The two-wheeler brand will also be broadcasting the launch event via its social media accounts and official YouTube channel. The launch event of the Honda H'Ness premium motorcycle is scheduled to commence at 11:55 am IST onwards. Honda CB Hornet 200R Bike Teased Online; to Be Launched In India on August 27.

The upcoming Honda Highness is expected to borrow its a design language from the Rebel. So, we can expect a circular headlamp at the front with LED DRLs. It will also be equipped with a nicely chiselled fuel tank, all-digital instrument cluster, disc brakes with a standard single-channel ABS, USB charging port and more.

Honda H'Ness Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Honda India)

What was your reaction to the sound of #YourHighness? Select your number and tweet below!https://t.co/AxOjK65juR Hit the link and join us on 30th Sep’20 from 11:55 AM onwards.#bigwingindia pic.twitter.com/6OrYbSTjK0 — Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) September 28, 2020

The all-new 2020 Honda Highness or H’Ness motorcycle is likely to be powered by a 350cc, long-stroke, torque-biased engine. The premium offering from Honda 2 Wheelers India will get an exhaust note similar to the iconic thump from Royal Enfield.

Honda H'Ness Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers India)

When launched, the Honda H'Ness will take on the rivals like Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

