New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Honeywell has signed an agreement with NTPC Green to jointly explore producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India.

The companies will explore the use of Honeywell's proprietary eFining technology to produce SAF from carbon dioxide (CO2) feedstock captured from NTPC's power plants and green hydrogen.

"SAF production forms the sizeable part of the ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub of NTPC Green in Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh. We believe that the mandate in the aviation sector for blending SAF in jet fuel will drive many early mover projects in green hydrogen," said DMR Panda, Executive Director (Green Hydrogen), NTPC Ltd.

The collaboration aims to help decarbonization goals and support airlines in their effort to meet carbon reduction targets. The agreement further supports India's energy security objectives and underscore's Honeywell's alignment to the energy megatrend, the company said.

"Our collaboration with NTPC Green will leverage Honeywell's expertise in SAF solutions to efficiently treat emissions from thermal energy, foster green hydrogen adoption, diversify feedstocks for SAF production and help India's aviation sector meet its long-term environmental goals," said Ranjit Kulkarni, Vice President and General Manager, Energy and Sustainability Solutions, Honeywell India.

Honeywell provides solutions and innovations through aerospace technologies, industrial automation, building automation and energy and sustainability solutions business segments.

