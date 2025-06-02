New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hoped that the Centre would take timely steps to ensure full preparedness in hospitals amid the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor also stressed the importance of taking precautions.

Also Read | Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping's Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas.

According to Union health ministry data released on Saturday, there were 3,395 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with 1,336 in Kerala, 467 in Maharashtra and 375 in Delhi.

A 60-year-old woman who was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction and had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Once again, COVID-19 infections are spreading rapidly in the country. New cases are continuously emerging in the capital and other parts of the country. In such a situation, it is important for us to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

"Hopefully, the central government will take timely and concrete steps and ensure full preparedness in hospitals so that any emergency situation can be handled effectively," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)