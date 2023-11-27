Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan health department has issued an advisory to district hospitals and medical colleges in the state to increase surveillance in view of a surge in respiratory illnesses in children in northern China.

In a communication to chief medical health officers of districts and principals of medical colleges, the department directed them to conduct effective surveillance in all government and private hospitals.

Superintendent of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur Dr Achal Sharma said that all arrangements were in place in the state to deal with any eventuality.

SMS Hospital is the largest state-run hospital in Rajasthan.

"We have a team of experts and the hospital is fully prepared," Sharma said.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had advised states to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness such as availability of beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, and infection control practices.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said that recently, information shared by the WHO has indicated an increase in respiratory illnesses in northern parts of China. This is predominantly attributed to usual causes such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia and SARS-CoV-2.

"The Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm," it had stated.

