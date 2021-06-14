New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Housejoy, which is into construction, renovation, interiors and home maintenance, on Monday said it has tied up with Tata Steel Nest-In for providing pre-fabricated modular housing solution in Bengaluru.

Housejoy in a statement said that it has "joined hands with Tata Steel Nest-In as the solutions partner for their Nestudio concept."

Under the partnership, Housejoy said it will enable in building steel-intensive modular homes in Bengaluru with Tata Steel's prefabricated construction solutions.

The prefabricated building market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 8.5 per cent between 2021 and 2026.

Nestudio is a designer grade, modular home extension solution from the house of Tata Steel, the statement said. It combines the construction convenience of prefab homes with the design elements of a carefully planned brick-and-mortar home.

The construction is three-times quicker than a traditional brick-and-mortar housing and can be completed in just six weeks. The houses are also 15 times lighter; resistant to weather and seismic disturbances; and can be dismantled and relocated, the statement said.

Sanchit Gaurav, Founder & CEO, Housejoy, said, "Space is a major constraint in urban areas today which makes it imperative to utilize what we have optimally. This is where our partnership will prove to be a gamechanger at a time when the concept of modular houses is picking up pace in India."

Under the partnership, houses will be constructed under the brand name of Tata Steel, Nest-In. Housejoy will be the point of contact for customers from enquiry to handover of the project.

Housejoy has so far raised investment to the tune of USD 30.2 million from investors such as Amazon, Matrix Partners, Vertex Ventures, Qualcomm, and Ru-Net Technology Partners. It has completed 200+ projects in renovation and have plans to complete 200+ construction projects within the year.

