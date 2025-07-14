New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Housing micro-markets near existing and upcoming airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida have seen sharp appreciation in prices by 70-120 per cent in the last four years, according to Square Yards.

"Micro-markets anchored by airports are witnessing significantly faster property price appreciation compared to other parts of the same city," Square Yards said in a statement.

Square Yards, which is mainly into housing and home loan brokerage, has come out with a report 'Jet Set Growth - Airports Fuelling Property Market Expansion in India', which studied the airport-driven impact on property price trends in select key major cities and regions, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Noida & Greater Noida (including Yamuna Expressway).

As per the report, the prices of apartments in airport-led micro-markets, such as Yamuna Expressway, Panvel Region, North Bengaluru, and South Hyderabad, have surged by 69-90 per cent between 2020-21 and 2024-25 financial years.

Residential plot values in these corridors have recorded even steeper growth, rising in the range of 84-118 per cent during the same period.

In comparison, the consultant said that the city-wide averages for these locations show apartment price growth of 45-79 per cent, while residential plot prices appreciated by 45-93 per cent.

"Airports are among the most influential enablers of economic growth, urban transformation, and real estate development,” Tanuj Shori, CEO & Founder of Square Yards, said.

"In India, cities anchored by major airports, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, have demonstrated sustained residential growth, driven by improved connectivity, increase in employment hubs, and large-scale infrastructure investment," he said, adding that the impact is even more visible in micro-markets located near airports.

On Yamuna Expressway, the average prices of apartments currently stand at Rs 7,000-9,000 per square feet, a 90 per cent increase in the last four years.

