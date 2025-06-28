New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Housing sales in Delhi-NCR are estimated to rise 16 per cent to more than 11,700 units during the current April-June quarter on high demand for luxury homes and new launches, according to PropEquity.

New supply is estimated at 13,823 units in the second quarter of this year, up 37 per cent from 10,084 units in the year-ago period.

"Delhi-NCR has witnessed the maximum growth in this quarter owing to a rise in supply in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida," PropEquity founder and CEO Samir Jasuja said.

During the current quarter, India's largest realty firm DLF launched and completely sold out 1,164 units for Rs 11,000 crore in its new luxury housing project DLF Privana North in Gurugram.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group launched the first phase of its township project 'Prestige City, Indirapuram' in April, comprising more than 3,400 units with a sales value of Rs 9,000 crore.

Signature Global, Smartworld Developers, Sobha Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate have also launched projects this quarter, among others.

Commenting on strong sales and launches in Delhi-NCR, Mohit Agarwal, Business Head, Conscient Infrastructure, said, "Luxury homes are becoming the new normal for young buyers in Gurugram, driven by a blend of aspirational, investment acumen, and lifestyle expectations."

Rajat Khandelwal, Group CEO, Tribeca Developers, said "Homebuyers are clearly showing a strong preference for newly launched projects."

"At Tribeca, we launched three projects across Mumbai and Gurgaon this quarter and saw exceptional response, with Trump Residences Gurgaon selling out in under five hours. For quality developments in the right locations, buyer conviction continues to be very high," he said.

In May, Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers sold all 298 units in the 'Trump' branded ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram for Rs 3,250 crore.

Garvit Tiwari, Director & Co-Founder, InfraMantra, said the Delhi-NCR market shines with positive growth even as housing sales and supply across top cities fall.

"This reaffirms the market's capacity to absorb current levels of stock and maturity to re-align itself with the prevalent demand-supply scenario," Tiwari added.

Abhisheikh Andlay, Founder of Andlay Estates, said, "The 16 per cent projected rise in housing sales across Delhi-NCR is a clear indicator of sustained buyer interest driven by enhanced infrastructure, newer inventory in affordable and mid-income segments, and better execution by top developers."

While other metro cities are seeing a dip due to high saturation and pricing pressures, he said, the Delhi-NCR remains resilient, supported by policy reforms and emerging growth corridors like Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon.

