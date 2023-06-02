Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will consider a "one-time settlement policy" for Cooperative Bank loan defaulters, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in Rohru on Friday.

Presiding over the 13th Triennial Convention of Himachal Pradesh Koli Samaj at Rohru, Shimla district, he reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of all the sections of society, with a special focus on the vulnerable sections.

Also Read | vivo V29 Lite 5G Launched With 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras and Stylish Design; Here Are All the Key Details.

Lauding the initiatives undertaken by the Koli community and their hard work for the welfare of the society, Sukhu said that Rs 2,399 crore have been allocated for the Scheduled Caste Development Programme during the current financial year and the state government was also aiming at providing employment and self-employment opportunities to Scheduled Caste families.

The focus of the government was on education and health sectors, and Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding schools would be opened in all 68 assembly constituencies and Rs 300 crore will be spent in a phased manner, he added.

Also Read | Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Corolla Race Car Introduced As Auto Racing Makes Its Shift Away From Fossil Fuel Guzzlers.

The chief minister also announced Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohru and honoured outstanding students from the Koli community on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)