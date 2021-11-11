New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Thursday reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 370.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its profit stood at Rs 457.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | VVS Laxman Picks Venkatesh Iyer To Be India's 'Utility All-Rounder' and Hardik Pandya's Back-Up Ahead of T20I Series Against New Zealand.

The total income also fell to Rs 1,745.62 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,865.50 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

Also Read | Oppo A55s Specifications Leaked on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)