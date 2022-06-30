New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Hindustan Unilever Ltd CEO and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed as president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever's Indonesia business.

His appointment as president commissioner of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Unilever Indonesia), a public company, will be "subject to approval from shareholders at the next extraordinary general meeting to be held on July 28, 2022, said a statement from HUL.

"He will join the company's board of commissioners and chair the same in a non-executive capacity," the statement said.

Mehta will also continue to be chief executive officer and managing director of HUL and president, Unilever South Asia.

He is also a member of the Unilever leadership executive and president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Established in 1933, Unilever Indonesia had a turnover of USD 2.7 billion as of December 2021. It is one of the foremost FMCG companies of Indonesia employing nearly 5,000 people.

Unilever Indonesia manufactures over 40 Unilever brands including local jewels Bango and Sariwangi across nine factories situated in the country.

