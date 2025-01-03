Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Auto major Hyundai Motor India has transported 1,56,724 units using rail freight in 2024, accounting for 26 per cent of the domestic wholesale volume made last year, the company said on Friday.

Through this initiative, the company achieved a reduction of 18,352 tonne of carbon-di-oxide emission in 2024, by efficient utilisation of the rail network. The company, in 2024, also achieved one hundred per cent dispatch of its vehicles to the North-East region through rail freight.

"At HMIL, we have been relentless in our pursuit of promoting sustainability in all facets of our operations, be it manufacturing, dispatches, sales or after sales support. By utilising Indian Railways' extensive rail network for delivering Hyundai vehicles from our plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai to multiple locations across India, we have effectively prevented 18,352 tonne of carbon-di-oxide emissions in CY2024," Hyundai Motor India Ltd Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said in a company statement.

From 2021-24, the company cumulatively dispatched 5,37,499 units, effectively preventing 63,452 tonne of carbon-di-oxide emissions in the period.

"As the government of India continues to upgrade the rail infrastructure with dedicated freight corridors and modern and energy efficient rolling stock ensuring faster movement of goods, HMIL remains committed to utilising rail freight to optimise its logistic operations, leading to long-term reduction in emissions," he added.

