New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has opened eight new dealerships in one go in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The company launched sales outlets at various locations such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Attapur in the city.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Posts; Check Details Here.

"Hyderabad is a key market for Hyundai, and we are delighted to inaugurate eight new dealerships that will substantially expand our network in the city," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company has increased its footprint in the city to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products, he added.

Also Read | Global Decline of 75% in Meat Consumption Can Help Beat Climate Change, Claims New Study.

"We believe new dealerships will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. The facilities will provide prompt and efficient sales and service to our valued customers, elevating their experiences," Garg said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)