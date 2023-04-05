New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it will introduce an all-new sports utility vehicle in the country.

The company currently sells models like Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson in the sports utility segment in the domestic market.

"Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share any details about the engine, or size of the vehicle.

Built to bring out the explorer, this all-new SUV will evoke unfiltered experiences with advanced technology, superior safety and strong performance, the automaker said without divulging details.

The sports utility vehicle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

