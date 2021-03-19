New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) in association with British High Commission has prepared a handbook on ethics for insolvency professionals.

The 'Handbook on Ethics for Insolvency Professionals: Ethical and Regulatory Framework' was released during a webinar on Friday.

A release said the handbook is based on inputs on the best practices followed by the insolvency practitioners in the UK and aims to stimulate the highest standards of ethics and professionalism among the insolvency professionals (IPs).

"The handbook is in line with the ground realities of the Indian insolvency ecosystem and is expected to serve as a practical guide for IPs in discharging of their duties ethically and effectively," the release said.

