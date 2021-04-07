New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) IDFC First Bank has raised Rs 3,000 crore through QIP in which global marquee investors like BNP Paribas and Baillie Gifford participated alongside domestic players such as Bajaj Allianz Life and HDFC Life.

The qualified institutional placement (QIP) closed on Tuesday and the lender issued 52.31 crore fresh equity shares at Rs 57.35 per share.

"On April 6, 2021, the bank has raised Rs 3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement to marquee international and domestic investors by issuing 52.31 crore fresh equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, at a price of Rs 57.35 per share," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Out of this, 68.33 per cent of the allotment was made to foreign investors and 31.67 per cent to domestic investors.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from Rs 5,675.85 crore to Rs 6,198.95 crore, it said.

As many as eight investors subscribed to more than 5 per cent of the shares offered in the QIP.

These are: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance 11.98 per cent, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund 11.39 per cent, Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund (a sub fund of Baillie Gifford Overseas Growth Fund) 8.95 per cent, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage-ODI received 8.62 per cent of the shares in the issue.

City of New York Group Trust was allotted 8.53 per cent shares under the QIP, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Growth Fund 6.79 per cent, HDFC Life Insurance 6.67 per cent and Tata AIA Life Insurance 5.83 per cent.

The private sector bank also released some provisional data, witnessing over 10 per cent yearly growth in its total funded assets at Rs 1,17,803 crore as of March 31, 2021 from Rs 1,07,004 crore a year ago.

Total consumer deposits grew by 43.15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 82,628 crore from Rs 57,719 crore for the period.

Bank's CASA deposits (current account and savings account) jumped by 122.74 per cent to Rs 46,022 crore from Rs 20,661 crore by March 2020. The CASA ratio stood at 51.95 per cent by end of March 2021, up from 31.87 per cent by year ago same period.

However, the top 20 depositors' concentration witnessed a decline at 7.76 per cent against 20.26 per cent.

IDFC First Bank said these figures are being released under Sebi norms on disclosure requirements. The figures mentioned as on March 31, 2021 are provisional and subject to audit undertaken by the statutory auditors of the bank, it added.

Stock of IDFC First Bank closed 4.52 per cent higher at Rs 57.80 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)