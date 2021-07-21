Puducherry, July 21 (PTI): Personnel of the Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu police searched and seized two metal icons from a house in Puducherry on Wednesday, sources in the police here said.

The sources told PTI that the seizure of the icons of Lord Nataraja and His consort was made based on information.

The idols have been kept in a court here, they said.

No arrests have been made and further investigations begun, they added.

