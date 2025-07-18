New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, on Friday said it is providing USD 20 million (about Rs 170 crore) equity investment to Transvolt Mobility Pvt Ltd to scale up electric vehicles (EVs) production.

IFC's USD 20 million investment to Transvolt is a part of the company's USD 50 million financing round, the World Bank arm that provides funds for private sector development in emerging markets said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"This is IFC's first equity investment in an EV platform in India and globally. It will enable Transvolt to scale its electric fleet portfolio to 3,500 vehicles and create 8,200 jobs in the next five years. It will also support the company's long-term goal of deploying 8,000 heavy commercial EVs such as buses and trucks across India," it said.

"Transvolt has been a key partner of IFC, and through our collaboration, we aim to enhance market competitiveness in the sector by enabling the electrification of public and private fleets operated by municipalities and corporations, demonstrating the commercial viability of electric fleets, and expanding access to quality urban transport," IFC's Regional Industry Director (Infrastructure & Natural Resources) Asia-Pacific Vikram Kumar said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

With IFC's support, the company aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport and build inclusive solutions that are aligned with national and global sustainability goals, Transvolt Mobility director and co-founder Dheeraj Jhawar said.

India's ambitious push toward clean mobility aims to electrify 800,000 buses, replace 10 per cent of diesel trucks with 400,000 electric trucks, and achieve 18 per cent electrification of small commercial vehicles (SCVs) by deploying 111,000 e-SCVs.

This transition presents an opportunity to invest in scalable EV solutions across public and private fleets and mobilise an estimated USD 200 billion to meet the country's targets, it said.

With 500 heavy commercial EVs already deployed since its inception in FY23, Transvolt has established a strong presence across various business segments like municipal corporations, corporate employee transportation, and haulage for leading cement manufacturers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)