New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Private sector IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance on Wednesday said it has appointed H O Suri as new managing director and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this, Suri was director of marketing and Chief Investment Officer, the general insurance company said in a statement.

He started his professional journey in the year 1982 with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), the world's largest fertiliser manufacturer in the Cooperative Sector, and has a professional qualification of chartered accountant, it said.

The appointment is effective October 1, 2021, it said.

"The company is a strong brand with a vast talent pool of insurance professionals and a loyal customer base. We always strive to be the best and are committed to serving all with dignity and respect," Suri said.

