Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of Vivanta Navi Mumbai in Turbhe.

“This opening of The 146-room Vivanta Navi Mumbai, is in line with our strategy of strengthening our domestic presence in key cities. We look forward to making the hotel a part of the city's rapid evolution,” IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the three under development. Turbhe is a suburb of Navi Mumbai.

Vivanta's portfolio comprises 35 hotels, including the eleven under development.

