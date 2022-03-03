Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch has been set for March 9, 2022. The company has teased the smartwatch on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Redmi India will also launch the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ phones, along with the smartwatch. Redmi Watch 2 Lite was launched in the global market last November. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on Xiaomi India's official website. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Note 11 Pro+ India Prices & Sale Date Leaked Online: Report.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Watch 2 Lite is said to feature a 1.55-inch TFT display with a resolution of 360x320 pixels. It is likely to get over 100 watch faces and over 100 workout modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. The device will also be capable of sleep and stress monitoring.

It begins! 🏁 Chase For Confidence 💁‍♀️ Chase For Style 😎#ChaseForMore 💯 Watch out for the all-new #RedmiWatch2Lite, coming your way on 09.03.2022. 🖤 👀➡️ https://t.co/JoekB7mKIQ pic.twitter.com/1RUAsFoxGp — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 3, 2022

Just like existing Redmi wearables, Redmi Watch 2 Lite will come with Android and iOS compatibility, a 262mAh battery that could offer 14 hours of continuous GPS on a single charge or up to 10 hours of usage. Moreover, the smartwatch is expected to be 5ATM water-resistant.

