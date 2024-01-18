Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of a 83-key hotel in Rajasthan.

"We are delighted to open Gorbandh Palace in Jaisalmer which also marks the momentous milestone as our 200th operating hotel. This completes the important tourist circuit of Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaisalmer.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar for the third hotel in our partnership of over 50 years," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

Now, IHCL has 23 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Rajasthan, including seven under development.

