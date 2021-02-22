Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Global hospitality company IHG Hotels and Resorts on Monday announced the debut of its extended-stay brand, Staybridge Suites, in India with the signing of Staybridge Suites Bengaluru Thanisandra.

The property, signed as a management agreement in partnership with NR Greenwood Construction, is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2023, IHG Hotels said in a statement.

The property, aimed at both business and leisure travellers, will offer a residential-style of hotel experience with 170 suites featuring kitchenettes.

Staybridge Suites Bengaluru Thanisandra is debuting in the 'Silicon Valley of India' is expected to benefit from the strong demand for extended stay branded hospitality options in the city, from domestic as well as international corporate travel segments.

“We are delighted to expand our portfolio in the country and introduce our global long-stay brand, Staybridge Suites, to the Indian market. The thriving corporate sector in Bengaluru and limited hospitality options for long-stay travellers present strong prospects for the success of the new hotel and will also pave the way for the brand's expansion in other cities,” IHG Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

IHG currently has 42 hotels operating across five brands in south-west Asia, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a strong pipeline of 54 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)