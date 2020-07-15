Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur will train the students and faculty members of other institutes in modern agricultural technologies via an online course.

The students will then train farmers in the use of modern technologies to increase their agricultural output, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M31s Smartphone Likely to Be Launched in India This Month.

The short-term course 'Application of Digital Technologies in Agriculture', offered by IIT Kharagpur's Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering, will focus on the use of sensors, drones, robots and artificial intelligence for enhancing farm output, she said.

In the first phase of the course which is expected to begin soon, the institute will train the students and faculty members of Vasantarao Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth of Maharashtra, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on July 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

"The recent calamities and their aftermath have shown why we need to be ready for a bad monsoon or climate change or even return to organic farming while enhancing agricultural yields using technology," IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said.

The course will be offered under a project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)