Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) A team of IIT-Madras students working on the development of a hyperloop system on Wednesday said that an arm of engineering, procurement and construction major Larsen & Toubro will give funds and technical support to the project.

L&T Technology Services, which focuses on rendering engineering services, will provide funds and technical support to Team Avishkar's hyperloop project, which features high-speed train travel in near-vacuum tubes at a speed of over 1,200 kilometre per hour, an official statement said.

Avishkar is aiming to build the world's largest student-developed hyperloop testing facility at IIT-Madras, and is hoping to complete the construction of this 500-metre hyperloop by this year.

This facility will be constructed at the Discovery campus, the satellite campus of IIT Madras located about 35 km from the main institute.

A number of companies have proposed building a hyperloop system in the country on routes like Mumbai-Pune or Chandigarh-Amritsar.

Though the technology is yet to become successful anywhere in the world, several companies, including a venture promoted by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, have announced tie-ups with states to build the system. The idea was first floated by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The vacuum tube will be the first of its kind at an institute campus anywhere globally, and would be on par with the test facility of the commercial entity, Virgin Hyperloop One in the USA, said V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras.

The facility will be the only one of its kind available in public and will be used for international hyperloop competitions, he added.

Avishkar Hyperloop is a 70-member team from the Centre for Innovation at the institute with students from across 11 academic disciplines.

"The future of everyday commuting will be determined by the innovations and disruptions that we as a human race pursue today. As an engineering organisation, we always look forward to rendering support to academic institutions on R&D activities in upcoming technologies," said Amit Chadha, chief executive and managing director of LTTS (L&T Technology Services).

"CSR funds invested in developing sustainable technology solutions is the only way to be ready for tomorrow's challenges. We are excited that LTTS has chosen this route," the institute's dean for corporate relations Mahesh Panchagnula said.

