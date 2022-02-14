New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 16.16 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, IL&FS Engineering and Construction said in a filing to the BSE.

This consolidated net loss is "after exceptional items and tax".

Its consolidated income during October-December 2021 dropped to Rs 51.96 crore, compared with Rs 80.83 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company's business activity falls within a single business segment i.e. construction and infrastructure development. HRS hrs

