Badaun (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Two people were killed and two children were injured after an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, triggered by a fire, collapsed here on Friday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul (35) and Manoj (32), they said.

Also Read | Who Is Ananya Birla? From Her Net Worth to Business Ventures, Here's All You Need To Know About Eldest Daughter of Aditya Birla Group Head, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

District Magistrate of Badaun, Nidhi Srivastava, said, "Fireworks were being illegally manufactured at Rahul's residence. A fire broke out in the building due to the stored gunpowder and other materials. As a result, the two-storey building collapsed."

Two people were killed in the incident, she said.

Also Read | Delhi EV Policy 2.0 Draft Explained: No CNG Auto Registration From August, Ban on Petrol, Diesel and CNG-Powered 2-Wheelers From Augsut 2026 Among Proposals To Curb Pollution.

"Both bodies were recovered with the help of JCB machines during the rescue operation," she added.

Two young girls, Kiran and Saloni, Rahul's nieces, were injured and have been admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

The DM also stated that Rahul had a firecracker manufacturing license's was registered Hazratpur two. It had expired and had not been renewed.

"He was operating the unit illegally in this village," Srivastava said.

"No further reports of anyone missing have been received, but the debris is still being cleared. Only after that can we confirm if others are trapped," she added.

Senior police and administrative officials reached the site promptly and launched rescue operations. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)