New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) A 'yellow' alert has been issued for light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in Delhi, the weather department said.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below the seasonal average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity stood at 78 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city received 0.1 mm of light rainfall accompanied with wind on Saturday.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 4 pm on Sunday , with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 98, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

