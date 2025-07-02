Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the BJP government in Rajasthan over the law and order issue, saying it should improve the situation instead of making statements.

Sharing on X the news of a woman killed with a sword in broad daylight in Banswara district, Gehlot said this is "enough to expose" both the law and the medical system of Rajasthan.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

"The accused comes out of jail on bail and again openly kills the teacher with a sword because he has no fear of the police in his mind. Even after almost 24 hours, the attacker is out of the reach of the police.

"On the other hand, the ambulance could not reach to pick up the injured woman because there was no diesel. Had the ambulance reached there on time, perhaps the victim could have been saved," Gehlot said on X.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

He told Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma that "instead of making empty statements, you should focus on improving the law and medical system so that innocent people do not lose their lives like this".

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully also took to X to say, "The way incidents of crime are continuously increasing in the state, it is clear that law and order has completely collapsed under BJP rule. The government is a mute spectator, and the morale of the criminals is high."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)