Puducherry, Nov 28 (PTI) Normal life in the union territory of Puducherry remained paralysed for the second successive day on Sunday with heavy rainfall continuing.

Also Read | Growing Strong with Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd, A Step Towards Sustainable Eateries: GOELD.

Official sources said that around 8 cm rainfall was registered during the last 48 hours ending 8.30 AM Sunday.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Karnataka: Coronavirus Cases at SDM Medical College Rise to 281; Govt Hints at Action.

Low-lying areas and main thoroughfares and also a good number of residential areas bore the brunt of the heavy rain.

Puducherry has been reeling under the incessant showers since last nearly two weeks.

The territorial government has sought an interim relief of Rs 300 crore from the Centre as flood relief. Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced last week a relief of Rs 5,000 to each of the families coming under public distribution system and holding either red colour (below poverty line category) or yellow colour cards.

With water released from catchment areas in neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, rivers here were in a spate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)