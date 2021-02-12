New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) IND Renewable Energy on Friday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 0.63 lakh in the December quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.43 lakh in the October-December quarter in 2019, a regulatory filing stated.

The company reported nil total income in the quarter, while that stood at Rs 2.02 lakh in the same period a year ago.

The board in its meeting on Friday also approved resignation of Neha Gupta from the post of director of the company.

It has also approved appointment of Neelam as additional director (woman director) of the company.

