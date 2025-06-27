Varanasi (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing with a harmonious blend of development and cultural heritage.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Shastra Museum and Research Centre at Shri Kripatri Ji Maharaj's Ashram Dharmasangh Math in Durgakund, Varanasi, Shinde emphasised the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern strength.

"This initiative in Kashi will reawaken the cultural soul of India. This institute is not just a museum, but a symbol of Sanatan life vision," he said.

"Only with the combined power of scriptures ('shaastra') and weapons ('shastra'), can India once again become a Vishwaguru. Digitization and preservation of ancient texts is a vital step in this direction," Shinde added.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Ayush Minister Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' said the museum would inspire the general public, particularly the youth, to connect with ancient scriptures and India's spiritual traditions.

Bhujang Bobde, President of the Shastra Museum and Research Centre, who presented the vote of thanks, said, "Kashi has been a timeless centre of knowledge, meditation, and philosophy. The establishment of this museum will be an invaluable asset for researchers and Sanskrit scholars."

