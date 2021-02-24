New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) India on Wednesday hosted a meeting of BRICS finance and central bank deputies and shared priorities under financial cooperation agenda with the grouping of developing countries, an official statement said.

This was the first meeting on the BRICS Financial Cooperation under India Chairship in 2021.

It was co-chaired by Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra. Other participants included BRICS finance and central bank deputies of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

"During the meeting, India shared priorities under financial cooperation agenda and issues for discussion during 2021 such as Global Economic Outlook and Response to COVID-19, Social Infrastructure Financing and Use of Digital Technologies, New Development Bank (NDB) Activities, Fintech for SME and Financial Inclusion, BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), among others," the finance ministry statement said.

