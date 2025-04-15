New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Telecom software solutions provider Telenity on Tuesday highlighted India's strategic importance as a gateway to the APAC region, noting that the country contributes approximately 20 per cent to the US-headquartered firm's global revenue.

Telenity Systems Software India, which collaborates with major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, is celebrating 20 years of operations in India.

"India is a gateway for the APAC market. About 15-20 cent of our revenues come from India. It is among our top five markets," Telenity CEO Ilhan Bagoren told PTI.

Telenity plans to double its workforce in India to around 100-120 employees by the end of 2025. These new positions will focus on roles in sales, pre-sales, product management, and architecture teams.

Recognising India's vast untapped market potential, Bagoren expressed optimism about leveraging opportunities in collaboration with operator partners.

"There is a huge untapped market. Working closer with our operator partners, we are hoping to tap the unused (potential). For instance, in terms of value, we have a 70 per cent penetration, but in terms of trucks, our penetration is 5 to 10 per cent. So, there is a low-rate income, but untapped market. Hopefully, we are going to be tapping those markets too," Bagoren said.

The firm also aims to renew its partnership with BSNL -- its first customer when it entered the Indian market.

India serves not merely as a market but as a strategic hub for Telenity's business expansion globally, the CEO said.

"Our aim continues to be the delivery of scalable, ROI-based solutions that enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in India and globally to forge ahead into the digital future. Together, we can discuss the future of digital transformation and strengthen partnerships that will drive the next wave of innovation in the global telecom landscape," Bagoren said.

On Elon Musk's Starlink entry into India, Bagoren termed it as an opportunity for telecom operators to enhance their service reach and operations.

"It's an opportunity because Starlink enters the market as a complementary, not as a competition to the existing operators. So, that should increase our location coverage. I mean, India being India, there are lots of places that are very difficult to cover with base stations. They should provide additional coverage, and improve the business," he said.

Telenity operates in Europe and the Middle East while expanding its footprint in Africa and Southeast Asia.

It is a global technology company that provides advanced solutions for telecom operators and enterprises. In India, it focuses on offering services like SIM-based location tracking and digital service platforms.

It enables businesses to track their fleets, employees, or assets using mobile SIMs instead of expensive GPS devices. This service works across all mobile networks and doesn't require an internet connection. It is used for applications like fleet management, staff monitoring, disaster management, and supply chain optimisation.

