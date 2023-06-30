New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) India Post has entered into an agreement with Canada Post to introduce International Tracked Packet Service between two countries to facilitate e-commerce exports from July 1, an official statement said on Friday.

The International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS) is a competitive service that enables the transmission and delivery of packets and is designed to meet the cross-border shipping requirements of e-commerce exporters, including MSMEs, small businesses, merchants, etc to promote exports of their products using local post offices.

"India Post recently entered into an agreement with Canada Post to introduce International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS) between the two countries to facilitate e-commerce exports. The service will be operational with effect from July 01, 2023," the statement said.

India Post already provides ITPS service with 38 partner countries and Canada will be the 39th.

The service was expanded to 38 countries from 16 nations by adding 22 new partners, including Britain, France, UAE, Egypt, Oman, etc. from June 01, 2023.

"The ITPS rates are kept very economical in comparison to International EMS (Speed Post) and other market products. The postage for the first 50 grams (gms) would be Rs 400 and Rs 35 for every additional 50 gms. This will provide an affordable shipping solution up to 2 kilogram to exporters along with the pick-up and volume-based discount to contractual customers," the statement said.

