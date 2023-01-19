New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) India Post will use RoPax (roll-on/off-passenger) ferry services on Gogha-Hazira route for speedy postal services between Saurashtra and South Gujarat and Mumbai, according to an official release.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Friday will flag off the daily mail and parcel delivery transportation services of India Post on ‘M.V. Voyage Express- RoPax Ferry.

Also Read | Adulterated Milk Products Adversely Affecting Public Health in India? Government Terms Media Reports as Fake, Says ‘False Information Being Circulated on WhatsApp’.

The service will not only bring down the delivery transportation time of about 10-12 hours to 3-4 hours but will also enable swift movements of industrial packages between Saurashtra and South Gujarat and Mumbai regions, the release said.

The statement said the service is estimated to carry daily postal cargo of about 3 to 4 tonnes during upcoming months.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Hike For Government Employees After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

The RoPax service between Hazira and Gogha was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 and has transported more than 3.7 lakh passengers and 1.1 lakh vehicles (car, bus, truck) till December 2022 since inauguration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)