New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The free trade agreement (FTA) concluded between India and the UK is a "game changer" and is the most comprehensive trade deal ever entered into by India, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Tuesday.

He said that the pact will set India further on the path of rapid economic growth and benefit the country's global integration.

"This is the most comprehensive free trade deal ever entered into by India and will be the gold standard for our future engagements," he said.

Barthwal told PTI that the agreement will have a positive impact on the country's manufacturing across labour and technology intensive sectors.

"It opens up export opportunities for sectors such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, sports goods and toys, gems and jewellery," he said.

Commenting on the pact, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that this agreement sets a new benchmark for equitable and ambitious trade between two large economies.

"It will benefit Indian farmers, fishermen, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators. It brings us closer to our goal of becoming a global economic powerhouse," he said, adding this FTA is not only about goods and services, but also about people, possibilities and prosperity.

