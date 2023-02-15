Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has set up a new building for a panchayat union school under its corporate social responsibility initiative in Kancheepuram district near here, the company said on Wednesday.

The facility at the panchayat union primary school in Selaiyanur in Sriperumbudur block would provide easy access to education for the students living in the neighbouring villages.

India Yamaha Motor completed the entire project with a total investment of Rs 28 lakh, a company statement said.

"We would like to thank the education department of Kancheepuram for all the support extended to India Yamaha Motor towards our endeavour to support the education...we hope that the newly constructed building with all the adequate facilities will ensure quality educational environment for all the children from nearby villages," Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said. The company is planning to conduct multiple programme in areas within the vicinity of the plant location. The company believes that such efforts have the potential to help create a better society and would continue to make great strides in this direction, the firm said.

