New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by floating bonds in a public issue scheduled to open on September 5.

The securities issuance committee of the board of directors of the company, in a meeting held on August 29, 2022, approved the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 900 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching on September 19, 2022.

The fund raise plan is within the shelf limit of Rs 1,400 crore.

The issue is proposed to be opened on September 5, 2022. It will be closed on September 22.

Also Read | Android 14 Beta Likely To Be Launched in April 2023.

The housing financier said the deemed date of allotment of bonds is fixed at September 28.

The tenor of the bonds is of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months, and will offer interest in the range of 8.33-9.54 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)