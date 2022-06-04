New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Indian Green Building Council has tied up with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for training of over 1 lakh architectural and engineering students on green concepts.

Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which has been established by industry body CII, has inked an agreement with AICTE in this regard.

The aim is to enable India to have the largest pool of trained professionals in green built environment by 2025, CII said in a statement

"Both the organisations have agreed to enable training of more than 1 lakh architectural and engineering students on green concepts and become industry-ready professionals," the statement said.

"AICTE plans to take the green education programme to all its affiliated institutions across India, said Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.

M P Poonia, vice-chairman, AICTE, said that through this pact and green education programme, students will get more exposure to important concepts to protect our environment and elements of nature – earth, water, air, space and biodiversity.

Gurmit Singh Arora, chairman IGBC, said, "The green building movement in India has created an enormous demand for trained professionals to design, construct, operate and maintain green buildings."

To meet this growing demand, he said the IGBC envisages to work with various universities and their faculty in preparing and equipping college students in the field of green buildings.

IGBC is spearheading the green building movement in the country.

At present, there are 7,558 projects, equivalent to 8.18 billion square feet, which have adopted various IGBC Green and Net Zero Building Ratings.

