Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): IndianOil Corporation Ltd and its group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) on Wednesday contributed Rs 3.12 crore towards the Tamil Nadu government's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

IndianOil executive director and State head P Jayadevan exchanged documents with health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan for the amount under the corporate social responsibility initiative, a company statement said here.

The funds would be utilised towards procurement of Ice Lined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in coolers and refrigeration trucks for transportation and storage of COVID- 19 vaccines across the state.

The Tamil Nadu government launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, as part of the nationwide exercise.

