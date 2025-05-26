New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) India's personal computer market grew 8.1 per cent to 3.3 million units in the March 2025 quarter, driven by Republic Day sales and heavy shipment push in the month across sales channels, market research firm IDC said on Monday.

HP continues to lead the space with a 29.1 per cent market share, while Lenovo recorded the highest growth at 34.8 per cent year-on-year among its rivals, clocking an 18.9 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2025, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report.

Supplies of Dell PCs declined by 3.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis during the reported quarter. The company occupied third spot in the PC segment with 15.6 per cent.

While shipment of Acer grew by 7.6 per cent year-on-year, its market share remains unchanged at 15.4 per cent.

Asus PC supply in the Indian market grew by 8.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and the market share improved marginally to 6 per cent during the reported quarter, according to IDC estimates.

The IDC report said the consumer segment grew by 8.9 per cent year-on-year in the January-March 2025 period, driven by Republic Day sales and heavy shipment push in March across channels.

"PC vendors are ensuring greater accessibility for customers across India by strengthening their offline presence with new brand stores, increasing LFR (large format retail) presence, and offering attractive discounts and cashback deals online. While strong shipments indicate positive market momentum, the resulting increase in channel inventory poses a challenge in the near future," Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India & South Asia, said.

E-tail channel continued its upward trajectory, growing at 21.9 per cent year-on-year in the reported quarter. The commercial segment grew 7.5 per cent with increased demand for commercial notebooks, primarily from enterprises.

"While enterprise orders continue to grow and drive commercial segment purchases, the Indian IT/ITES sector has remained relatively subdued so far, reflecting a cautious approach and a focus on optimising existing IT investments.

"Meanwhile, continued demand for gaming notebooks has triggered growth in the consumer segment," Navkendar Singh, associate vice president Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ, said.

He said that organisations have started adopting AI PCs to enhance productivity, security, and automation, with AI-powered capabilities becoming integral to business operations, and the same is expected to grow further in the coming quarters.

The commercial desktop category, however, declined 2.5 per cent due to a 27.4 per cent year-on-year fall in the government segment.

