New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the US-based Google, on Wednesday announced India's SwaTaleem Foundation Executive Direct Anany Tiwari as one of the seven 'Leaders to watch' from non-profit entities around the world.

Tiwari and other awardees will each receive an unrestricted financial award of USD 30,000 for personal or professional development and mentorship from senior leaders at Google, it said in a statement.

This year's 'Leaders to Watch list recognises rising changemakers from recent Google.org grantees who are striving to build a better future for everyone. Many are solving problems with innovative technology, while others are making the technology industry more accessible and inclusive, it added.

"At a time when health, climate change, equity and economic challenges are coming to a head, it's vital that we support and recognise the people leading the organisations that are tackling these challenges head on," Google.org President Jacquelline Fuller said.

These leaders represent the next generation of philanthropic innovation, Fuller added.

SwaTaleem Foundation co-founder Ananya Tiwari said, "This support comes at a pivotal time, as we address the digital divide in India... I'm looking forward to learning from Google mentors and using the funding we receive to drive advocacy and strengthen existing partnerships across the world."

SwaTaleem Foundation was also one of the selected grantees from the recent Google.org's 'Impact Challenge for Women and Girls'. With a USD 700,000 grant, SwaTaleem and Humane Warriors are educating historically marginalised girls and women in rural India through a creative, low-tech platform.

Using audio files that can be played through speaker phones (no internet needed), girls will have access to skills in math, science and financial awareness, including topics such as opening a bank account. The app brings together parents, teachers, government and the girls to create an ecosystem to support the girls' education, the statement said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)