New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese on Friday announced the sale of its 12 MW power plant at Raipur in Chhattisgarh for Rs 11.40 crore.

"The company has entered into a transaction with a buyer for the sale of the 12 MW power plant of the company situated at Raipur, Chhattisgarh for an aggregate consideration of Rs 11.40 crore (exclusive of GST and applicable charges)," according to a BSE filing.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 in Netflix, Maneish Paul’s Rafuchakkar on Jio Cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda on Amazon Prime & More.

The buyer is not related to the promoters/ promoter group of the company and is not a related party transaction, it stated.

The power plant was not operational and hence, the said sale will not affect the operations of the company, it added.

Also Read | India's Exports to UAE Fall 10.2% to USD 4.82 Billion in April-May This Fiscal, Says Commerce Ministry Data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)