Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie & Company, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will focus on its four core areas, including logistics and industrial packaging, to boost topline growth, an official said on Wednesday.

The Kolkata-headquartered company is targeting a revenue of around Rs 3,000 crore during the current financial year, and the focus will be on industrial packaging (IP), grease and lubricants, travel and vacations, and logistics, he said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

In the previous fiscal, the company posted a turnover of Rs 2,580 crore, and a net profit of Rs 232.80 crore.

"Our main challenge had been to drive the topline. We are aiming to boost the topline growth, and the four key growth areas will be IP, grease and lubricants, travel and vacations and logistics," Balmer and Lawrie Chairman & Managing Director Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri told reporters.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

The PSU has major business verticals like ticketing, vacations, grease and lubricants, logistics Infrastructure, logistics services, IP and chemicals.

During the current fiscal, the company is "expecting a revenue of Rs 650 crore from grease and lubricants, Rs 1,100 crore from logistics (services and infrastructure), Rs 350 crore from travel and vacations and Rs 850 crore from IP", he said.

Palchaudhuri said IP had traditionally been the biggest revenue earner for the company so far.

"But the logistics business as a cluster will be bigger this fiscal. We are also exploring expansion of the portfolio in the IP vertical," he said.

By 2030, the company is aiming at a revenue of Rs 6,000 crore, with the turnover from manufacturing and services in an equal ratio. Now the contribution of the manufacturing and services ratio is 60:40, he said.

Palchaudhuri said grease and lubricants have a big business opportunity, while logistics will be the biggest area for growth of the PSU in the coming years.

He said the company has forayed into new areas like third-party logistics (3PL) and rail logistics.

For 3PL, the company will commence a hub at Dankuni near Kolkata, and spokes in Siliguri, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, the official said.

For rail logistics, the PSU has taken a rake on lease from a US company and will dispatch steel from the Rourkela Steel Plant to start with. NMDC and RINL are also potential customers for Balmer Lawrie, he said.

The PSU will also open a temperature-controlled warehouse for cold chain logistics at Dankuni, expected to be operational by the last quarter of the current financial year.

"We aim to become an integrated player in the entire logistics space", he said.

The company has a capital expenditure plan of Rs 200 crore for 2025-26, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)