Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) The industry leader of West Bengal on Wednesday lauded the state budget, stating that it is aimed at giving a boost to most of the vital sectors of the economy.

Bharat Chamber of Commerce president NG Khaitan said it was a budget that balances the three critical factors of the state's economy -- employment, agriculture, and infrastructure, particularly rural roads.

Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Namit Bajoiria said it is a pragmatic budget, and gives a boost to almost all the vital sectors of the state's economy.

Assocham's senior director Perminder Kaur said the budget focuses on rural West Bengal, especially those engaged in agriculture and allied sectors.

A dedicated State Logistics Policy shall strengthen the business ecosystem not only for the state but also for the entire region, he said.

Federation of Small and Medium Industries state president Biswanath Bhattacharya said a financial allotment of Rs 3,900 crore for the construction of 11,300 km road, and relief on stamp duty are welcome measures.

"The real estate fraternity is indebted to the state government for announcing further reductions on stamp duty and circle rate till September this year. It will provide a further fillip to the sector," Credai West Bengal president Sushil Mohta said.

Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations president Sushil Poddar said, "Settlement of disputes scheme has been announced under area tax where taxpayers can take the benefit till May 2023. It is a laudable measure."

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government presented a Rs 3.39-lakh crore budget for 2023-24, focusing on farmers, an ailing tea sector, the state's potential as a logistics hub and budding entrepreneurs.

