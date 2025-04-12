Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 12 (PTI) A four-month-old child who went missing from a tribal hospital in Attappadi in this north Kerala district while under treatment, was traced, police said on Saturday.

The girl child is safe and two persons - a man and a woman - who were suspected to have taken the infant from the hospital, were taken into custody, they said.

According to Agali police, the incident was reported from the state-run tribal hospital here.

As soon as they received information about the child missing from the hospital, police sprung into action and examined the CCTV visuals of the premises.

In the visuals, it could be seen that a woman, who was sitting as a bystander of another patient in the same ward, was going with the child, police said.

An investigation was carried out based on the visuals and the child and the woman were traced to a nearby place very soon, they said, adding that a man was also taken into custody in connection with this.

"The motive behind the taking away of the child and other details could be availed only after a detailed interrogation," an officer said.

A case is yet to be registered in this regard, police added.

