New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) IndiGrid has commissioned a 20 MW/40 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Delhi, a company statement said.

Kilokari BESS Pvt Ltd (KBPL) is its maiden commercial BESS project, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"IndiGrid announced the commissioning of India's first regulated utility-scale standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project with a capacity of 20 MW/40 MWh in Delhi," the statement said.

An energy storage system of 20 MW/40 MWh means 20 MW of battery energy can provide power backup for two hours, giving a total output of 40 MW.

The project was awarded to IndiGrid in October 2023 by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL).

Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Whole Time Director of IndiGrid, said, "We announce commissioning of KBPL on time and within budgets while maintaining the highest level of safety during the construction. The ability to store and dispatch power intelligently will be essential in maintaining grid stability and optimising renewable integration."

IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector.

